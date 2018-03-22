Trump replacing McMaster with Bolton as national security adviser

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump announced Thursday evening former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton will serve as national security adviser, replacing H.R. McMaster.

Trump tweeted that McMaster has done “an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.” He says Bolton will take over April 9.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.

His departure follows Trump’s ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week.

McMaster was brought in after Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed.