‘There’s no place like home’: Woman hopes LeBron gets good look at new billboard

AKRON, Ohio -- Encouraging the King to stay in Cleveland. Just a few weeks after other cities including Philly and Portland tried to entice LeBron James away from The Land using large billboards, a local realtor is fighting back.

Alison McIntyre Baranek is a realtor for Stouffer Realty. She decided to get in on the billboard game and purchased a few digital billboards.

The first is on Interstate 77 in both directions between Copley Road and White Pond Drive in Akron.

The message is to the point and simple: "LeBron, there's no place like home."

The billboard features a pair of sparkly red sneakers -- a play on the "The Wizard of Oz."

Baranek made the move after seeing the billboards trying to get LeBron to leave, so she called her advertising contact, got the billboard space and put up her message where she thought LeBron would get a good look at it.

"I saw the LA one that said Cleveland couldn't compete, and thought, 'Oh, we can compete; this is his home.' It would just be sad to see him leave. He's not only the greatest basketball player on the planet but he's amazing for our community and especially the kids."

Another digital billboard will pop up eastbound on State Route 18. That one will be LIVE March 28-31. That one is closer to LeBron's home in Bath.

