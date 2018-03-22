Teen taking driving test plows into exam station before making it to road

BUFFALO, Minn. – A teenager taking her driver’s test crashed through the driver’s examination station before she even got on the road.

The Star Tribune reported that the 17-year-old crashed a 2014 Chevy Equinox into the building Wednesday afternoon in Buffalo, Minnesota.

The driver was not hurt, but a 60-year-old woman working as the license examiner sustained non-critical injuries and the vehicle was significantly damaged.

It happened after the teenager put the Equinox in drive instead of reverse at the start of the test, according to the paper.

“This led to the vehicle lurching forward when she accelerated, causing the vehicle to move forward and over the curb, striking the building housing the exam station office,” according to police, who noted that the accident caused “significant damage to the vehicle and building.”

Nobody was inside the office during the crash. The teen driver will not be charged.