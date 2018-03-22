Shooting threat leads to extra security at Ashland City Schools, closing of Ashland County Community Academy Friday

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland police are taking action following a school shooting threat posted to Snapchat.

According to a press release on the police department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, a report was made to a school resource officer that a student had uncovered a social media post concerning a threat to shoot up Ashland High School and Ashland County Community Academy.

Police said despite all of their efforts, they have not been able to identify the source, and the credibility of the threat has yet to be determined. They said Ashland City Schools has elected to stay open Friday; however, Ashland County Community Academy will be closed Friday.

Ashland police will post officers at the city schools. Police stated in the press release that every effort will be made to ensure the safety of the students and staff attending Ashland City Schools.

“We ask that you avoid speculation or rumors, as this only causes additional panic,” police said on Facebook.

Anyone with information on this threat is asked to please call School Resource Officer Jeremy Jarvis at 419-289-3639 ext 115.