Richie Sambora to kick off Rock Hall induction week at free event

CLEVELAND– The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will kick off a week of events ahead of the induction ceremony with a concert.

Rock Week starts with Celebration Day on Saturday, April 7. Admission is free to the event.

Founding member of Bon Jovi and 2018 inductee Richie Sambora will perform on the outdoor stage. He’ll play as part of RSO, his collaboration with Australian guitarist Orianthi.

“It’s going to be a big week at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Sambora said in a news release. “I am honored to be kicking it all off with the wonderful people of Cleveland.”

Celebration Day starts at noon at the Rock Hall. It features musical acts, including Akron’s Wesley Bright and the Honeytones, as well as family activities and food from B-Spot. There’s a 9 p.m. fireworks show followed by a dance party.