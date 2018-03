Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal accident in Ashtabula County.

Crews were called to the scene at U.S. Route 6 and Route 7 in Richmond Township shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found a semi-truck on fire.

Officials confirmed that it was a fatal accident.

