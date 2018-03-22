New details released after car chased by police crashes into East Cleveland building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Two people were critically injured after a police chase that started in University Circle Thursday morning. It ended with a high-speed, rollover crash in East Cleveland.

A University Circle officer reported he was trying to pull over a driver, who was weaving all over the road. The patrolman said he stopped the pursuit at the East Cleveland border and the car sped away.

The suspect eventually lost control, hitting the side of a building. It rolled over and slammed into a Uhaul truck. East Cleveland firefighters were called to the crash on Euclid Avenue at about 1:15 a.m.

One of the occupants was pinned inside with part of her body trapped under the vehicle.

"We don't judge. We're there to help and that's what we get paid to do, and we take that very serious," said East Cleveland Fire Chief Mike Celiga.

The two victims were taken to University Hospitals.

41.531934 -81.580363