Mom faces charges after Facebook video shows baby smoking pot

RALEIGH, North Carolina — A North Carolina woman is in trouble with the law after investigators say she posted video of her one-year-old child smoking marijuana.

Brianna Lofton, 20, faced a magistrate on Wednesday. She is charged with felony child abuse, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession or marijuana.

WRAL reports that, according to warrants, the incident happened around December and January.

Raleigh police say they launched an investigation after outraged people saw the video on the internet and reported it to police.

In a Facebook post, the police department thanked the public for bringing the video to their attention.

“Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby,” the post said. “Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody.”

