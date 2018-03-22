× Man arrested in connection to fraudulent check scheme in Fairview Park

FAIRVIEW PARK – Police have arrested a Georgia man in connection with a fraudulent check scheme involving thousands of dollars.

Police say they believe the man worked with others to print fake business checks and then recruited homeless men to attempt to cash the checks.

Officers say the suspect went near a homeless shelter in Cleveland and offered the men money if they would cash the checks.

Alert bank employees in Rocky River, North Ridgeville, and Fairview Park noticed the checks were fraudulent and called police.

Police say additional arrests could be made soon.