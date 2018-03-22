× I-X Indoor Amusement Park opens Friday with new chaperone policy

CLEVELAND– The I-X Indoor Amusement Park will have a new chaperone policy when it starts on Friday.

The amusement park runs from March 23 to April 15. General admission tickets are available online and at the I-X Center box office.

After 5 p.m., everyone under the age of 18 is required to be accompanied by a parent or parental chaperone to enter. Anyone over 18 without an ID who is not accompanied by a chaperone will not be admitted after 5 p.m., the park said in a news release.

Last year, a large fight involving teens broke out at the event. Witnesses said they were throwing chairs and flipping tables. Three adults and two juveniles were arrested. No injuries were reported.

The indoor amusement park has a code of conduct that will also be enforced:

No weapons of any kind (for example, guns or knives) are allowed in the park (even by permit holders).

Any weapons will be confiscated, delivered and permanently surrendered to a law enforcement authority.

No backpacks are permitted in the park and we reserve the right to check all carry in bags, purses, etc.

No menacing or any other inappropriate behavior will be tolerated in the park.

No loitering, blocking storefronts/exhibits, running or walking groups that inconvenience others.

No food or beverages purchased elsewhere are permitted in the park.

No profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements or pictures, offensive statements or pictures, or pictures of illegal substances.

No picketing, distribution of handbills, soliciting, or petitioning without written approval from park management.

More information on the I-X Indoor Amusement Park can be found here