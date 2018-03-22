Howland police investigating middle school threats made on social media

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Howland Township Police Department on Thursday said it is investigating social media threats regarding Howland Middle School.

Here is what the department posted on Facebook:

“The Howland Twp. Police Dept. is aware of recent threats that have been made this evening on social media regarding the Howland Middle School. We are actively investigating these threats and request that anyone with information relevant to the subject call the Trumbull County Dispatch Center 330 675-2730 or leave a private message on our Facebook page. Thank you for your assistance and cooperation.”

No other information from police was immediately released.

The Howland Local School District posted the following on Facebook:

“Parents and guardians. We want you to know we are aware of the threat made this evening to the Middle School for tomorrow. We want to assure you we have taken the threat seriously and have been in constant communication with the Howland PD to investigate and update when able.”

Parents tell FOX 8 a call from the school states there will be a police presence at the school on Friday; also, if a parent decides to keep their child home from school on Friday, that’s okay.