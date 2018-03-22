FOX 8’s Peggy Gallek honored with community service award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fifth Annual Salute to Women in Public Safety Awards took place at Cleveland City Hall on Thursday.

One of our own was honored: FOX 8's Peggy Gallek received a community service award for the story she did with photojournalist Darsi Ayres on 4-year-old Eliazar Ruiz. The boy's remains were found behind a home on Longmead Ave. last summer.

The boy's mother saw the story on FOX 8 while she was in jail and told authorities she thought that was her son.

The forensic artist whose sketch helped identify the boy was also honored, along with several other women in law enforcement.