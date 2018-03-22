× FBI searches home across from Westlake High School

WESTLAKE, Ohio– FBI agents searched a house in Westlake Thursday morning.

It happened on Hilliard Boulevard, right across from Westlake High School. The school was not placed on lockdown.

Westlake police said it assisted the FBI with a search warrant. It was executed without incident and there is no danger to the surrounding area.

The FBI confirmed agents are at the location, but the case is sealed so no other information can be released.