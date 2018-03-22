East Cleveland moving forward with trial after offer to drop charges for $5,000

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– The law director in East Cleveland filed motions to set trial dates for five Cleveland police supervisors facing charges tied to a deadly chase.

This comes after a firestorm that erupted when the FOX 8 I-Team revealed an offer by East Cleveland to drop charges in exchange for $5,000 from each officer.

East Cleveland is asking the presiding judge to set the case for trial in June or later in the year. The law director estimates the trial could take weeks.

The officers are facing charges of dereliction of duty for a 2012 chase that began in Cleveland, ended in East Cleveland, and resulted in two suspects shot and killed by police.

Last week, the I-Team exposed an offer from the East Cleveland law director: The charges would be dropped if each officer paid $5,000. Willa Hemmons called it plea bargaining and said the city should recoup some of the money it spent investigating the case.

Defense lawyers called it extortion, saying they’d never heard of an offer like this. They said drop the charges or take it to trial.

