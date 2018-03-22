Chinese food deliveryman sends gun-wielding robbers running from apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Authorities are searching for the two men who attempted to rob a deliveryman inside a New York City apartment building Monday.

One of the individuals posed as a customer, placing a fake order from the Peking Kitchen Chinese restaurant in Harlem and asked to have the food delivered at an apartment on West 113th Street, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the 56-year-old deliveryman, identified by the New York Daily News as Saikou Tambajang, arrived at the address and one of the suspects let him in the main door of the building, police said.

When he tried to deliver to the food to the given apartment number, residents told Tambajang that no one had ordered from the restaurant. As he walked down the stairs, police said one of the suspects – seen in surveillance video giggling and pointing a handgun at his pal seconds earlier – stopped Tambajang and demanded money, pointing the weapon at him.

Tambajang refused, fighting off the pistol-wielding suspect before both would-be robbers fled the building.

Police are now asking the public for help identifying the pair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).