CBS exec defends network’s tradition to show crying kids at NCAA tournament

CBS executive producer Harold Bryant is defending the network’s decision to uphold a quasi-tradition.
The network often shows footage of kids crying during NCAA tournament games.
After the NCAA tournament’s opening weekend, many fans criticized CBS, saying they’re cruel and exploitative.
But an executive producer for the network told Yahoo Sports it’s all just part of the drama and the storytelling of the tournament and that the kids portray the emotion surrounding the games.
“We try to capture the emotion and we try to strike that right balance,” he said. “We show happy kids, we show sad kids, we show happy adults, we show players that are happy, we show players that are sad, crying on the benches or on the floor. We do our best, throughout all of these games, throughout the tournament, to strike that proper balance.”