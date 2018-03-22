Canton firefighters rescue woman trapped under car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- The Canton Fire Department rescued a woman who was trapped underneath a car on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Poplar Avenue NW in Canton just after 11 a.m.

The 19-year-old driver was backing out of the garage when she lost control, according to police body camera video. The car hit another woman, dragged her and trapped her underneath.

The vehicle ended up in the front yard with much of the victim's body under the rear, passenger side.

Video shows firefighters and paramedics working to free the woman, stacking blocks near the tires. The fire department said crews inflated air bags to lift the vehicle.

The victim was taken to Aultman Hospital. She was alert and speaking at the scene, but suffered burns from the exhaust.