× Ashland University women’s basketball team plays for second straight national championship

ASHLAND, Ohio — There is quite a buzz circulating among the 6,600 students on the Ashland University campus.

“Everybody is just like excited; it’s neat to be a part of this in a way and kind of experience this with them,” said freshman Jaylin Narvaez.

The buzz is about the Ashland women’s basketball team that is set to play in their second straight national championship game on Friday night. It was the talk of the lunch hour in the cafeteria on Thursday.

“It’s a pretty cool feeling, like they won 73 games in a row now; it’s crazy,” said freshman Carson Speelman.

“You can just tell they are having fun when they are playing out there together. They mesh so well together. They know where they are at. They are so well-coached,” added junior Tyler Conley.

The top-ranked Eagles are playing Central Missouri Friday night in South Dakota. The Eagles are in search of title number three.

“It’s really difficult to put into words how much they really have accomplished because like you said, it’s spectacular,” said freshman Emma Lawson.

At the campus bookstore, the championship gear is in high demand.

“It’s been incredible. The community has really supported the team and we’ve found when we put women’s basketball on anything people come in and buy it,” said accounting manager Amanda Brown.

And they will be ready again Friday night for what could be a historic night for the Eagles.

“If they do win, we will have a limited stock of national championship t-shirts ready to sell,” Brown added.

No question, everyone on campus has Eagle fever, even the other sports teams who will be tuning in Friday night to see history unfold 900 miles away.

“The softball team will have a little watch party and we are going to watch them at B-dubs,” said Narvaez.

Ashland is 36-0 this season. They have won 73 straight games. Friday night’s championship game tips off at 8:00.

Join us on Friday as @AshlandWBB take on Central Missouri for the NCAA DII Championship! #EagleNation #EliteEight pic.twitter.com/8jFhyqUXee — Ashland University (@Ashland_Univ) March 22, 2018