Akron police search for shooting suspect

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is searching for a man it says shot another man in the leg.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Marks Avenue near Brittain Road.

Akron police said 44-year-old Anthony D. Lamb fled before officers arrived. He’s wanted for felonious assault, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Lamb’s whereabouts should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.