EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three people had to be extricated from a vehicle in East Cleveland after crashing during a police chase.

Police say it happened on Euclid Avenue between Superior Avenue and Forest Hills Boulevard at 1:40 a.m.

Police were chasing the car before hit a building, flipped and then hit a parked, unoccupied U-Haul truck.

The three people in the car were taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash.