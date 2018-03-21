Weather: Snow worse to the south, should start to taper off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory is still in effect for some counties in Ohio, including Logan, Jefferson, Carroll, Coshocton, Columbiana and Tuscarawas.

Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed due to the snow.

The amounts QUICKLY rise as you head south.

Once the system passes by, clearing skies take over Wednesday afternoon and evening, the start of several fair but cold days.

Here’s the Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Note the potential for a couple of days of mild air early next week:

Our March Outlook had 5 bullet points…How has the outlook verified so far? 4 of the 5 points have worked out pretty well. The 3rd week of March warm up (which we had had small confidence in from the get-go) stayed just south of Ohio. Check out the weekend temperatures below. 50’s and 60’s across portions of Kentucky. The pattern recognition was correct. The details were too aggressive and a bit off.