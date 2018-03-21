2018 NFL Draft to air on FOX 8 News

Commissioner of the National Football League Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The NFL is partnering with FOX for the 2018 draft. That means you can watch it on FOX 8 News.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from Thursday, April 26 to Saturday, April 28.

FOX 8 will have live coverage of Round 1 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on April 26, and Rounds 2 and 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 27.

Here’s a breakdown of the Cleveland Browns selections this year:

  • Round 1: No. 1 and No. 4
  • Round 2: No. 33, No. 35 and No. 64
  • Round 4: No. 114
  • Round 5: No. 150
  • Round 6: No. 175 and No. 205