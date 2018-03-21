× 2018 NFL Draft to air on FOX 8 News

CLEVELAND– The NFL is partnering with FOX for the 2018 draft. That means you can watch it on FOX 8 News.

The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas from Thursday, April 26 to Saturday, April 28.

FOX 8 will have live coverage of Round 1 from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on April 26, and Rounds 2 and 3 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 27.

Here’s a breakdown of the Cleveland Browns selections this year: