Two Cleveland detectives could face discipline for searching wrong house

CLEVELAND – A pair of Cleveland Division of Police homicide detectives could be facing internal discipline after a woman filed a complaint with the office of professional standards saying investigators searched her home by mistake.

The woman alleges officers had the wrong home, but she and another female were forced to stand outside in cold weather for close to an hour.

A hearing was held Wednesday. The information will now be forwarded to the police chief’s office for further review and to determine if the officers should face discipline.

“It was human error,” said Jeff Follmer, president of Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association. “They were looking for a murder suspect and a mistake was made.”

Follmer said detectives were searching for a suspect in the death of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti, who was shot and killed on Buckeye Road in November.

The woman’s attorney, David Malik, declined to discuss the case.

We have reached out to Cleveland City Hall for comment as well.