Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sale information revealed

Liquidation sales at Toys "R" Us stores are reportedly set to begin Thursday, March 22.

The Bergen County Record said the details were released during a bankruptcy court hearing. They include that a liquidation process could take about 14 weeks, but some stores could reportedly close sooner if their inventory runs out.

Toys “R” Us, which filed for bankruptcy last year, announced last week that it expects to close all of its 735 stores in the US. Those closures will put 31,000 people out of work and hurt toy manufacturers that depended on the national retailer for distribution.

Also last week, a Toys "R" Us spokesperson said customers who have gift cards and other rewards saved up should use them in the next 30 days.

