Strongsville girl born with cancer beats the disease twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Beaming ear to ear, pushing a stroller filled with balloons, Wednesday could not get any sweeter for a Strongsville mother who says she prayed this day would come.

For Valerie Revell-Rosian, it's the last time she will be forced to travel to the hospital to see her baby girl, one-and-a-half year old Grace, and she is making sure her daughter feels every ounce of her joy.

"I'm so overwhelmed right now," said Revell-Rosian letting out an infectious laugh trying to navigate through the crowded halls of the Cleveland Clinic. "I can't see where I'm "driving!"

It feels good to smile after so many months in the dark. Nearly every day since August of 2017 Grace has struggled to survive. She was born with Down syndrome and cancer. Despite the diagnosis of the rare form of leukemia, it's with some amazing "grace" Revell-Rosian says her family made it through.

"She was born with Transient Myeloproliferative disorder, which is a form of leukemia. She was two months premature, weighed about 4 pounds 12 ounces," explained Revell-Rosian. "The second day she was born she received her first chemotherapy treatment."

Grace initially spent more than two months in the NICU, but after a brief remission, the cancer came back.

"We usually don't see this in kids this young," explained Dr. Seth Rotz, a pediatric oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. "Grace is great, she's done great. She's been in the hospital for a long time. We've had to give her quite a bit of therapy and she's come through it each time."

Each time stronger and healthier, with a fighting spirit that cancer can't beat. Now she's coming home on a day her mom says was meant to be.

"Today actually turns out to be a wonderful day for her to be released because it's International Down Syndrome Awareness Day," explained Revell-Rosian.

To a crowd of cheering nurses and doctors at the Cleveland Clinic, Grace was discharged wearing a pink tutu, a big flower headband, and a shirt that reads "Dream big, Shine bright and Sparkle more."