Massillon City Schools adds metal detectors

MASSILLON, Ohio — An extra security measure has been added in a Northeast Ohio school district.

Massillon City Schools Superintendent Richard Goodright tells FOX 8, a metal detector has been installed at Washington High School.

The superintendent says there are also plans to install one at the middle school.

This comes as there is more talk about school safety not only in Northeast Ohio, but all across the country due to recent school shootings.