Man arrested for shooting incident inside Beachwood Place St.Patrick’s Day

BEACHWOOD-Beachwood police have arrested a man responsible for a second shooting incident at Beachwood Place Saturday.

According to police there were two shooting incidents that occurred Saturday, March 17. One outside the mall involving two men that knew each other and the second one inside the mall that occurred shortly after.

The two incidents are not connected.

Police say a man fired a single gunshot inside the main mall entrance doors. It has been determined that this was an accidental discharge. The man took off after the incident. 28-year-old Brandon Wood was arrested Tuesday on Wilson Mills Road near Interstate 271 as officers were responding to interview him. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Wood is charged with inducing panic and could face additional charges as well.

