Lakewood students raise money to get to D.C. for March for Our Lives

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - When hundreds of thousands of people head to Washington DC for the March For Our Lives rally, a bus full of students from Lakewood High School will be at the event.

“When it comes to DC, we just thought it was really important for all the students to be it the capital together as a front,” said Junior Isabella Bryson.

Bryson, along with Sarah Pepe and Emelia Oravitz started a GoFundMe account to charter a bus to take them down Saturday.

“We’ve become so desensitized to these massacres and that’s when it clicked for me. This can’t be the world I live in, my children will live in, my friends live in,” said Oravitz.

In just three days, they raised more than $6,000 dollars so that 52 people, including 8 chaperones, could go

“We’ve had an enormous amount of support from our friends, to our families, people on Facebook we don’t even know, local businesses have donated a lot to us,” said Pepe.

The students will join marchers from across the country as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building, urging lawmakers to pass stronger gun control measures.