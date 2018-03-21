Krispy Kreme Doughnuts hatches new Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg doughnut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.– Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will treat fans to an awesome doughnut experience this spring, led by the new Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut and the Lemon Glaze Doughnut, which fans selected earlier this year as the brand’s all-new Glaze Doughnut flavor.

The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut will be available for a limited time in participating U.S. shops. The doughnut features an unglazed shell filled with an irresistible blend of peanut butter KREME, dipped in a custom chocolate icing and decorated like a festive Easter egg.

The much anticipated, all-new Lemon Glaze Doughnut will make its debut for one full week, Monday, April 23 through Sunday, April 29. Fans selected lemon over three others as the new flavor for Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut during the brand’s #VoteForGlaze campaign in January.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will also soon announce a collaboration that will bring fans two new doughnuts featuring some of America’s most popular cookies. Additional details about the cookie collaboration, as well as the Lemon Glaze Doughnut, will be provided in the coming weeks.

“Our chefs have been busy creating awesome new doughnut tastes for our guests. The Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg is a fun, seasonal take on our delicious collaborations with Reese’s,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “And, our fans have been buzzing and speculating for weeks regarding when the new Lemon Glaze Doughnut that they voted for would be available. Add in special new cookie-inspired doughnuts, and it’s going to be an awesome spring for Krispy Kreme guests.”