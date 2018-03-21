× Kidde smoke detectors recalled, may not alert users to fire

WASHINGTON– Kidde recalled nearly a million smoke alarms on Wednesday because of concerns the devices may not alert users to a fire.

They were sold at Menards, Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon and other department stores between September 2016 and January 2018, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall involves 452,000 detectors in the United States and another 40,000 in Canada.

“A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two smoke sensors and compromise the smoke alarm’s ability to detect smoke, posing a risk of consumers not being alerted to a fire in their home,” the recall said.

If the yellow cap is present, the Kidde dual-sensor smoke alarms, models PI2010 and PI9010, should be replaced.

There are no reported injuries tied to these alarms.

Call Kidde at 833-551-7739 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information is available here.