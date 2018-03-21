‘It’s mystical and magical…’: Starbucks rolling out new drink designed to take over Instagram

Starbucks is coming out with yet another magical drink.

The chain is about to roll out a limited Frappuccino called the ‘Crystal Ball Frappuccino’ on Thursday.

Business Insider reports that it will remain on the menu for only four days until supplies run out.

The drink is a marbled blue color. It tastes like peach and is topped with whipped cream and rock candy.

It’s also “engineered” for Instagram posts.

Baristas tell Business Insider that the drink is similar to the Unicorn Frappuccino, which was debuted for a short time in April 2017.

There is no word on which locations will offer this new drink.

