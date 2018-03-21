Fox Recipe Box: Fajita Stuffed Spaghetti Squash Bowl

CLEVELAND, Oh –Why always stuff a tortilla with fajita fixins’, when you can branch out and stuff a spaghetti squash? Brittani Bo Baker from Bubba’s-Q in Avon showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to scoop and how to stuff to create a healthy and delicious dish.

Click here to find more recipes by Brittani Bo Baker, see the meal prep menu or to learn more about Grammaw Knows Gourmet Seasonings.

Brittani Bo Baker’s Chicken Fajita Loaded Spaghetti Squash Bowl

Ingredients

1 spaghetti squash cut in half length-wise (remove seeds)

1 pound chicken raw, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 Tablespoon Grammaw Knows Fajita (sodium free)

2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Everything

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 T. lime juice

1/2 red bell pepper sliced thin and halved

1/2 yellow bell peppers sliced thin and halved

1/2 sweet onion sliced thin

1/4 cup Seryrells Garlic Lovers salsa

1/4 heavy cream

3/4 cup reduced fat Mexican cheese (shredded)

1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro

cooking spray

Directions