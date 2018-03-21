Fox Recipe Box: Fajita Stuffed Spaghetti Squash Bowl

CLEVELAND, Oh –Why always stuff a tortilla with fajita fixins’, when you can branch out and stuff a spaghetti squash? Brittani Bo Baker from Bubba’s-Q in Avon showed Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson how to scoop and how to stuff to create a healthy and delicious dish.
Click here to find more recipes by Brittani Bo Baker, see the meal prep menu or to learn more about Grammaw Knows Gourmet Seasonings.
Brittani Bo Baker’s Chicken Fajita Loaded Spaghetti Squash Bowl
Ingredients
1 spaghetti squash cut in half length-wise (remove seeds)
1 pound chicken raw, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 Tablespoon Grammaw Knows Fajita (sodium free)
2 teaspoons Grammaw Knows Everything
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 T. lime juice
1/2 red bell pepper sliced thin and halved
1/2 yellow bell peppers sliced thin and halved
1/2 sweet onion sliced thin
1/4 cup Seryrells Garlic Lovers salsa
1/4 heavy cream
3/4 cup reduced fat Mexican cheese (shredded)
1 Tablespoon fresh cilantro
cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Cut Spaghetti squash in half scoop out seeds and spray with cooking spray.
- Sprinkle lightly and rub with Grammaw Knows Everything Gourmet Seasoning.
- Place squash halves on baking sheet inside half facing down.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until tender and insides look like spaghetti noodles.
- While spaghetti squash is baking heat olive oil on medium heat in a skillet, sauté Chicken and veggies Season with Grammaw Knows Fajita and Grammaw Knows
- Add salsa, lime juice, heavy cream, and half of your cheese .
- Cover and let simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes while the squash continues to bake. (This will thicken up your cream sauce)
- Once squash is done baking, remove from oven fork apart the squash from the edges and top half of the creamy chicken fajita mixture into each half.
- Top with remaining cheese.
- Bake at 425 for an additional 5 minutes to brown the cheese
- Remove from oven and sprinkle with fresh cilantro and enjoy.