David’s Chicken & Sausage
10 boneless skinless chicken thighs
12 oz. Chorizo sausage (slices 1/2 inch) (chicken sausage if you like)
2 large Idaho potatoes (slices 1/4 inch thick)
1 large onion, sliced
3 cloves garlic, minced
3/4 cup chicken stock
14 oz can diced tomatoes
1/2 cup light brown sugar
Spicy dry rub
Salt and pepper
Crockpot
Rinse and dry chicken. Season with spicy dry rub or a little salt and pepper. Line bottom of crockpot with chicken.
Layer potatoes over chicken. Salt and pepper potatoes.
Layer sausage over potatoes.
Layer onions over sausage
In a medium bowl, mix chicken stock, brown sugar, tomatoes with juice from can and garlic.
Pour mixture over onions. Cover and cook for 7 to 8 hours.
Enjoy!
P.S. You can leave out the potatoes. Cook exactly the same and when it’s done serve over rice or pasta.