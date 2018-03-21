× David’s Chicken & Sausage

Chicken & Sausage

10 boneless skinless chicken thighs

12 oz. Chorizo sausage (slices 1/2 inch) (chicken sausage if you like)

2 large Idaho potatoes (slices 1/4 inch thick)

1 large onion, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 cup chicken stock

14 oz can diced tomatoes

1/2 cup light brown sugar

Spicy dry rub

Salt and pepper

Crockpot

Rinse and dry chicken. Season with spicy dry rub or a little salt and pepper. Line bottom of crockpot with chicken.

Layer potatoes over chicken. Salt and pepper potatoes.

Layer sausage over potatoes.

Layer onions over sausage

In a medium bowl, mix chicken stock, brown sugar, tomatoes with juice from can and garlic.

Pour mixture over onions. Cover and cook for 7 to 8 hours.

Enjoy!

P.S. You can leave out the potatoes. Cook exactly the same and when it’s done serve over rice or pasta.