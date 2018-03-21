× Couple accused of having sex near elementary school playground in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio– A man and a woman were arrested after authorities say they were having sex near the playground of a Canton elementary school.

Witnesses called the Stark County Sheriff’s Office to report the couple having intercourse behind Walker Elementary School. It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The police report said deputies located Jacoby E. Schmidt, 23, of North Canton, and Ashley N. Carrelli, 22, of Canton, next to the playground. After getting dressed, the pair was arrested for public indecency and disorderly conduct.

There were nearly a dozen children at the playground within view of the incident. One witness told police she yelled at the couple to stop and that’s when Carrelli exposed herself, the report said.

The school, located on Sandy Avenue, is part of Canton Local Schools.