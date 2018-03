Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Our weather has settled down going into tonight, and should stay uneventful for the next few days. Unfortunately, the chill will not be so anxious to let go of northeast Ohio.

Seasonal snowfall is now approaching 50″. Our snowfall outlook was for a bit more than 60″ which we issued back in late October. Almost 25% of our season snowfall has occurred in the last 3 weeks!

Click here for the forecast details.