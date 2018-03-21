× Akron Children’s Hospital closes parking garage over structural concerns

AKRON, Ohio– Akron Children’s Hospital closed a parking deck on Tuesday because of safety issues.

An engineering report from the hospital found “serious structural concerns” with the garage, located at 300 Locust St., Akron Children’s said in a news release Wednesday morning.

The hospital planned to replaced the Locust deck in the next few years. Akron Children’s ordered a structural review after recently noticing falling concrete.

“We regret the inconvenience this causes everyone beginning this morning, whether it is for a doctor’s appointment or a lab/radiology test, as well as our nearly 300 employees who park in the Locust Parking Deck,” said Akron Children’s President Grace Wakulchik. “But, we approached this decision just as we would approach a medical issue – we felt the need to act upon this information as quickly as possible to avoid harm.”

The parking deck is 46 years old and has 656 spaces.

Akron Children’s Hospital recommends the following for planning to park there:

Patient families of the hospital and private medical practices located in the Locust Professional Building who currently park in the Locust Parking Deck (P3) should park in the Bowery Parking Deck (P1), 199 W. Bowery St.

Patient families who normally park in the Bowery or the Exchange Parking Deck (P2), 156 W. Exchange St., should continue to park in those lots.

Both the Bowery and Exchange Parking Decks are accessible to the main hospital by pedestrian bridges. A map showing the location of these decks is at www.akronchildrens.org/parking.

Valet parking for patients will be expanded to meet patient needs.