50 moms of children with Down syndrome create most beautiful ‘carpool karaoke’ video

March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

And 50 moms of kids with Down syndrome created the most touching video to raise awareness of children who are born with an extra chromosome.

The mothers belong to the “Designer Genes” Facebook page, which was created for parents who have children with Down syndrome.

Their video is modeled after James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, and it’s set to “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

The video was first published on YouTube on March 12. Since, it’s gotten over 1.8 million views.

Then Jamie McCallum shared it on his Facebook page, and that post has gotten a whopping 3.5 million views.

He says in his post:

“Delighted to have been part of this great project for World Down Syndrome Day 2018! Please share as far and wide as you can to spread the message…”

“They got together to show the world just how ordinary and fun life with the condition is and how they #wouldntchangeathing.,” he said.

The video was inspired by Singing Hands, which is an organization in the UK that makes videos to help viewers learn Makaton. Makaton is designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs and symbols alongside speech.

Perri actually responded to the video on Twitter:

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

💜https://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

Corden also responded, saying it is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever.