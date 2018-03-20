Video shows Shaker Heights officers helping save life of choking baby

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Shaker Heights police posted a video to its Facebook page Tuesday which shows officers helping a baby.

Officers stopped to help a driver and learned the woman’s two-month-old child was choking and not breathing.

One of the officers can be heard telling a squad to step it up as it appeared the infant was choking.

Body cam video shows the officers helping the baby until one of the officers says he can hear air moving; he then says the baby is breathing. “Okay, we got her breathing.”

Shaker Heights police wrote on Facebook, “Way to go” Officers Oklander and Sidders!