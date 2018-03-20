× Travel ban for certain vehicles goes into effect tonight from Ohio to New Jersey on PA Turnpike

PENNSYLVANIA — A travel ban for certain types of vehicles will go into effect tonight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to an impending winter storm.

The ban starts at 8 p.m. and the vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

The vehicle types covered by the restrictions are:

empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;

Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);

tractors hauling empty trailers;

any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;

all motorcycles; and

all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

No travel bans have been announced for the Ohio Turnpike.

In Ohio, a wintry mix will press northward into our southern counties. Then, the snow will touch upon our northern counties for a short period of time tonight.

