Travel ban for certain vehicles goes into effect tonight from Ohio to New Jersey on PA Turnpike
PENNSYLVANIA — A travel ban for certain types of vehicles will go into effect tonight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to an impending winter storm.
The ban starts at 8 p.m. and the vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.
The vehicle types covered by the restrictions are:
- empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
- Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
- tractors hauling empty trailers;
- any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
- all motorcycles; and
- all recreational vehicles, or RVs.
No travel bans have been announced for the Ohio Turnpike.
In Ohio, a wintry mix will press northward into our southern counties. Then, the snow will touch upon our northern counties for a short period of time tonight.
