Travel ban for certain vehicles goes into effect tonight from Ohio to New Jersey on PA Turnpike

Posted 12:03 pm, March 20, 2018, by

Wheel tracks on the winter road covered with snow.

PENNSYLVANIA — A travel ban for certain types of vehicles will go into effect tonight on the Pennsylvania Turnpike due to an impending winter storm.

The ban starts at 8 p.m. and the vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s east-west mainline from Ohio to New Jersey (I-76, 70/76 and 276) and on the entire Northeastern Extension. Restrictions will remain in place through the storm.

The vehicle types covered by the restrictions are:

  • empty straight CDL-weighted trucks;
  • Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers);
  • tractors hauling empty trailers;
  • any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs;
  • all motorcycles; and
  • all recreational vehicles, or RVs.

No travel bans have been announced for the Ohio Turnpike.

In Ohio, a wintry mix will press northward into our southern counties. Then, the snow will touch upon our northern counties for a short period of time tonight.

Forecast here. 