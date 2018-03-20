‘Stranger Things’ stars have sweet response when no one shows at boy’s birthday party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A couple of the young stars of the popular Netflix show "Stranger Things" reached out to a fan after learning no one showed up at his birthday party.

Twitter user Ayen posted photos of her brother Aaron's "Stranger Things"-themed party. She wrote, "My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up."

The tweet went viral, with many people offering messages of support. That includes "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown who plays Eleven on the show. She tweeted, "What!!!! Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?"

Co-star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, also responded. "Count me in too! I'll bring the chocolate pudding."

Ayen responded by saying Aaron would love to have them at the party next year.

