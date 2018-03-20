Spring snow: Winter weather advisory for southern counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the following counties in our area: Ashland, Carroll, Coshocton, Richland, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne. It is in effect until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Light snow is punching north, but it is being resisted by cold, dry high pressure to the north. Assuming the track of the low does not shift, the lakeshore areas may escape with no more than a cosmetic coating. The amounts QUICKLY rise as you head south.

Once the system passes by, clearing skies take over Wednesday afternoon and evening, the start of several fair but cold days.

