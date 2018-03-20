Spring arrives today, but plenty of winter weather remains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Vernal Equinox is at 12:15 PM. It’s also known as the first day of spring for the northern hemisphere, and the first day of autumn for the southern hemisphere.

A wintry mix will press northward into our southern counties today. Then, the snow will touch upon our northern counties for a short period of time Tuesday night.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the following counties in our area: Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas.

Otherwise, we will see a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures below seasonal norms (47°).

