× Police report details injuries to murdered 4-year-old Euclid girl

EUCLID, Ohio– The Euclid Police Department released a report on Tuesday that detailed some of the injuries to a murdered 4-year-old girl.

WARNING: Some of the descriptions may be considered graphic.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment on Lakeshore Boulevard in Euclid on March 11 for an unresponsive child. Aniya Day was taken to Euclid Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother, Sierra Day, and her mother’s boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, were charged with aggravated murder. Their bond is set at $1 million each.

Officers at the scene described the girl’s face and neck as, “Very small and emaciated,” and, “her fingers were so thin that I could see the individual joints.” According to the police report, investigators could also see every bone in her ribs. Aniya had burn marks on her feet and legs, and her left eye was nearly swollen shut from a large bruise, the report said.

While investigating, officers found the girl’s day care filed a report in May 2017 chronicling about one and a half years of injuries to Aniya. But Euclid police said Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services closed several cases of alleged abuse involving Sierra Day and her daughter.

The most recent complaint of physical abuse was on March 6, just days before her death.

Children and family services confirmed caseworkers visited Day’s home three times and had a scheduled visit after the child’s biological father sought emergency custody over concern for his daughter’s well-being.

On Monday, Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett, joined protesters outside children and family services. They claimed the agency failed the 4-year-old, as well as two other young children who died of abuse this year, and called for a federal investigation.

“I hope and pray a difference is made, a difference is made today. Now. Now. I’m just hoping a difference is made because I don’t want this to happen to any other children on this earth,” Garrett said.

The police report released on Tuesday as includes Sierra Day’s story of what happened to her daughter. As we learned in 911 calls last week, Day said her daughter had been acting strange since they took her to a restaurant days before.

The mother repeated that story to officers at the scene. Day said Aniya had not been eating or drinking, and could not keep anything down. She also told police she called a 24-hour nurses line and was instructed her daughter may have a stomach virus.

According to the police report, Day helped the girl to the bathroom and left to make soup. That’s when she heard a boom and found Aniya on the floor. The girl allegedly stumbled and fell, becoming unresponsive.

In the 911 call, Day told the dispatcher he daughter was not breathing. The dispatcher told her to start CPR.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said Aniya suffered from blunt impacts to her head and malnutrition.

Continuing coverage of this story here