Parents charged after 2-year-old Akron girl froze to death on porch

AKRON, Ohio– A couple is facing charges after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on the porch of their Akron home.

Officers were called to Doty Drive on Feb. 2 for an unresponsive toddler. Tierra M. Williams, 22, found her daughter, Wynter Parker, outside in the cold.

The girl was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, where she died. She wasn’t wearing a coat or properly dressed for the frigid temperatures.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wynter suffered severe hypothermia.

Williams and 24-year-old Dariaun D. Parker were charged with felony child endangering. They were issued a summons and are scheduled to appear in Akron Municipal Court on Friday.

