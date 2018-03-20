New program allows parents to bring babies to work

SEATTLE, Washington — The Washington State Department of Transportation is now allowing new parents to return to work with their babies, KOMO reported.

The “Infant at Work” program allows some workers to bring their babies to work starting at six weeks old until the infant turns 6-months-old.

“I bring her once a week. I work four tens, so I have her 10 hours,” WSDOT transportation engineer Tim Weise told KOMO. “She stays asleep for a while, when she wakes up I feed her.”

The director of the program told KOMO the program offers better work-life balance, improves morale, and cuts down on employee leave.

The program was formally adopted this month after a one year trial run.

So far, WSDOT said 18 parents are participating in the program.

