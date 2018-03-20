Missing: Michael Jarem Junior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Michael Jarem Junior, 27, was last seen March 9 on the east side of Cleveland.

He was wearing jeans, a maroon Cavs hat and black cargo pants.

He is on several medications and doesn't have any with him. He is 5'9" tall and has a beard with a moustache, a chipped front tooth and a scar on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3085.

