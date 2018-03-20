Man pleads guilty to killing Cleveland woman found dead in bag in vacant lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man arrested in the death of a woman found dead in a bag in 2016 pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.

The trial for Anthony Hill, 35, was to begin Monday.

The body of 40-year-old Brooke Cameron, of Cleveland, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was found in a vacant lot on Dibble Avenue on Oct. 17, 2016.

Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said the remains were mostly skeletal, and they were at first unable to determine the woman’s identity. He worked with Dr. Linda Spurlock, an assistant professor of anthropology at Kent State University, for a facial reconstruction and forensic sketch.

After months of asking for the public’s help, an anonymous tipster eventually came forward with the woman’s name.

Continuing coverage here.

41.517267 -81.648861