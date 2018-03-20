Man dies after Cleveland hit-and-run

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information after a fatal hit-and-run on the city’s east side.

The victim was crossing Quincy Avenue between East 74th Street and East 75th Street at about 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. That’s when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The suspect left the scene. Police said the vehicle is described as a possibly maroon, mid or full-size SUV. It could be an Explorer or Expedition.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Robin A. Johnson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5290 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.