I-Team takes you inside Amber Alert investigation after frantic search for little boy

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team taking you inside an Amber Alert and what sparked a frantic search in Northeast Ohio.

Sandusky police say around 5 p.m. Friday a woman called 911 saying that the biological mother of a 4-year-old boy just snatched him from her car.

The woman told police that Jennifer Hemchak was in a vehicle that was following her for a brief time. She said the vehicle then pulled up next to her car.

“The woman told us that Jennifer Hemchak and her friend, Tamara Montalvo, got out of the car, came over to her vehicle and that Jennifer opened the passenger side door,” said Sandusky Police Detective Kevin Youskievicz. “She then told us that Jennifer yanked the boy out of the car even though he was screaming for help.”

Youskievicz said he was told the boy has lived with his Godmother and has not had visitation with his biological mother.

“And he just kept screaming, 'help me; please help me,'" the woman told a patrol officer, shortly after the incident.

Erie County Children Services told police that the boy’s Godmother has had custody since Dec. 21, 2015.

Hemchak, Montalvo, and the boy were found in Warren County later Friday evening. The boy was not hurt and was brought back to Sandusky.

The I-Team reached out to the boy’s Godmother. She said she didn’t want to discuss the case but said the child is okay.

Hemchak and Montalvo both appeared in Sandusky Municipal Court Tuesday. Bond was set at $25,000. They are due back in court Friday.