I-Team: Men taken into custody after Beachwood Place shooting have been released

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The two men who were taken into custody after a shooting outside Beachwood Place mall Saturday have been released from police custody.

The I-Team has confirmed that they have not been charged, but the case remains under investigation. Police are waiting for evidence test results before any possible charges are filed.

Beachwood police say the two men got into a fight outside the entrance to Saks Fifth Avenue and started shooting Saturday. One of the men was injured.

Meantime, Monday night, Beachwood Police released a picture of a person of interest who many have information about a second incident Saturday that took place inside the Mall. Police are investigating other possible gunfire. A teen girl suffered a minor injury, possibly a wound from getting grazed by a bullet.

